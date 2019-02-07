6 February 2019

New Era (Windhoek)

Namibia: Ex-Rossing Employee to Plead in October

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Eveline De Klerk

Swakopmund — Former Rössing Uranium employee Hendrik Bok (60), who was arrested last year by the Anti-Corruption Commission on charges related to tender fraud, is expected to plead and go on trial on 21 October. Bok, who remains out on bail of N$8 000, made his second appearance on Friday in the Swakopmund Regional Court. He is accused of allegedly soliciting and accepting a bribe of N$250 000, which was allegedly used for improvements on his plot in Usakos.

This allegedly happened between December 2012 and December 2016 while he was serving as a pit superintendent at the uranium mine.

During his arrest last year, ACC reported that Bok allegedly took the bribe from Hendrik Johannes Nel, who served as the general manager of Mosmart Investments Namibia when they tendered for a dust suppression tender at Rössing during the said time.

Bok who allegedly served on the tender board of Rössing scored Mosmart Namibia higher during the tender process in order for them to get the tender.

Apart from that, Bok is also facing a second charge whereby he allegedly, corruptly scored Mosmart Namibia higher than all those who tendered between 2013 and 2016 for a rock break tender too.

He allegedly received N$40 000 from this deal as well as 0.50 percent of the value for every ton of uranium mined under the tender.

Namibia

Unicef Calls for Safer Internet for All

Unicef representative in Namibia Rachel Odede has called on all stakeholders to join and play their part in creating a… Read more »

Read the original article on New Era.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.