Namibia: Ex-Rossing Employee to Plead in October

Swakopmund — Former Rössing Uranium employee Hendrik Bok (60), who was arrested last year by the Anti-Corruption Commission on charges related to tender fraud, is expected to plead and go on trial on 21 October. Bok, who remains out on bail of N$8 000, made his second appearance on Friday in the Swakopmund Regional Court. He is accused of allegedly soliciting and accepting a bribe of N$250 000, which was allegedly used for improvements on his plot in Usakos.

This allegedly happened between December 2012 and December 2016 while he was serving as a pit superintendent at the uranium mine.

During his arrest last year, ACC reported that Bok allegedly took the bribe from Hendrik Johannes Nel, who served as the general manager of Mosmart Investments Namibia when they tendered for a dust suppression tender at Rössing during the said time.

Bok who allegedly served on the tender board of Rössing scored Mosmart Namibia higher during the tender process in order for them to get the tender.

Apart from that, Bok is also facing a second charge whereby he allegedly, corruptly scored Mosmart Namibia higher than all those who tendered between 2013 and 2016 for a rock break tender too.

He allegedly received N$40 000 from this deal as well as 0.50 percent of the value for every ton of uranium mined under the tender.