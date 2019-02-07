Namibia: Chief Justice Warns of Criminal Justice Crisis

NAMIBIA'S High Court is struggling to keep pace with the number of criminal cases being sent to it for trial, chief justice Peter Shivute warned during the Office of the Judiciary's official opening of the new year at the Supreme Court in Windhoek yesterday.

Statistics recording the number of criminal cases being finalised in the High Court and the number of new criminal cases registered in that court "demonstrate that there is a crisis looming on the horizon as the High Court's volume of work continues to grow at an alarming rate," the chief justice said.

According to figures quoted by Shivute, 114 criminal trials were pending in the High Court at the start of 2018. During 2018, the prosecutor general had 43 new criminal cases referred to the High Court for trial, while 34 criminal trials were concluded last year - resulting in an increase in the backlog of criminal cases in that court.

The backlog was also not cut during the previous two years, figures released by the Office of the Judiciary yesterday show, with 34 new criminal cases referred to the High Court for trial during 2017, while 21 criminal trials were finalised in the High Court that year. In 2016, 34 new criminal cases were also registered in the High Court, and 22 criminal trials were concluded.

During 2018, 132 new criminal appeal cases were registered in the High Court, and 177 criminal appeals were finalised. During the same year, 2 452 criminal reviews emanating from the magistrate courts were received in the High Court, and 2 116 criminal reviews were finalised, the judiciary's figures show.

Shivute said the low clearance rate of criminal cases was the result of several factors. He explained that in Namibia's criminal justice system few cases resulted in guilty pleas, meaning that almost all of the criminal cases registered at the High Court resulted in full-blown trials.

The court was also seeing a high incidence of partly heard trials, either because lawyers' diaries were full, which made it difficult to continue trials within the shortest time possible, or accused persons dismissed their lawyers while evidence was being led, leading to postponements to have new lawyers appointed, Shivute said.

"A judicial officer's speedy finalisation of a criminal trial depends largely on the cooperation of other actors in the criminal justice system: prosecutors, defence lawyers - especially legal aid appointed counsel - and the completeness of investigations," the chief justice said.

"If, for whatever reason, either of those actors is not ready, contrary to popular belief, there is very little the court can do to move a case on."

Speaking at the same event, president Hage Geingob said he was aware of public frustration with aspects of the criminal justice system, such as long delays in the finalisation of cases in the lower courts.

"Justice delayed is justice denied," Geingob reiterated, adding that he was urging all institutions involved in the criminal justice system to cooperate and coordinate their activities to ensure that the country's people are better served.

"We cannot safeguard the lives of our most vulnerable citizens when we have criminals released back onto the streets due to a backlog of cases," Geingob said.

"There are various ways in which service delivery can be improved. Let us work together to find a solution for the sake of public safety. The rule of law can only be firmly entrenched in our society once we are able to effectively demonstrate that we have the public's best interests at heart."

The chief justice also said the country's magistrate courts dealt with 40 396 cases from January to September last year. During the same period, those courts finalised 19 584 cases.