Tanzania: Police Kill Three Crime Suspects

Mwanza — Police here have gunned down three people suspected of perpetrating crime in a fire exchange at Nyakabungo Street, Isamilo Ward in Ilemela District.

Addressing journalists here yesterday, acting Mwanza police boss Advera Bulimba said the suspected bandits were in possession of various weapons including machetes, pliers and knives.

She disclosed that in the operation that took place yesterday at dawn, which was meant to catch the criminals.

"From the information we had from our informers, these people were six in number and they have been involved in various violent incidents. They disappeared with a mchine gun, though we are yet to identify it," said Bulimba.

She stressed that despite the number of criminal offences reported here, the police force was well equipped at ensuring that the region and country at large remained safe.

According to Musa Kaboja, the Nyakabungo street chairman, robbery with violence at the street was on the rise. He commended the police force for its efforts in eradicating crime.

Residents called for more security to assure their safety. They expressed their worry after a police statement indicated that three suspects escaped with guns.

"It will reach a situation where we will not be leaving our houses. Whenever police kill bandits, some have to run away and these who run away form up other gangs and come back to terrorise us," said Laurent Ferdinand, a resident of Mwanza.

On January 26, 2019, eight suspects were gunned down by police at Igalla village, at Igalla ward here, in a fire exchange after they were caught in a robbery attempt.

However, during the fire exchange two people (bandits) managed to escape death as others, who were eight in number met their last breath.

A joint raid by police had suspected a gang of bandits and managed to lay a trap which led to capture the crew at the dawn of January 26..

According to Igala ward councilor, Joshua Manumbu, there had been a series of criminal offences in the ward that involved robbery with violence.

"In December 6, 2018 at a nearby village, Bwasa, residents were hijacked by criminals and managed to run away with their property. Nobody was arrested over this," said Manumbu.

However, the Mwanza acting police boss, Bulimba said, Mwanza as the East African states' industrial hub, accommodates various sorts of people hence residents must learn to identify individuals whom, they either doubt or seem suspicious.

