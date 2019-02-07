Tanzania: Govt Releases Sh100bn for Additional Payment of Cashews

Dodoma — The government has until yesterday, February 6, 2019 paid over Sh524 billion to cashew nuts farmers.

This was said in Parliament on Thursday, February 7, 2019 by the Prime minister, Mr Kassim Majaliwa, during a question-and-answer session.

He was reacting to a question from Liwale lawmaker Zuberi Kuchauka (CCM), who sought to know why majority of the farmers were yet to be paid.

"We wanted to satisfy ourselves whether or not the farmers especially with above 1,500 tonnes were the really owners of the cashew nuts. Yesterday, we paid to farmers some Sh100 billion," said the Premier.

However, Mr Majaliwa did not make clear the number of farmers who benefited from the additional Sh100 billion payment.

On Saturday, Agriculture minister Japhet Hasunga said through the cereals and other produce board of Tanzania, the government had until January 30, 2019 verified cashew nuts consignments worth Sh442.9 billion.

His deputy Omar Mgumba revealed that Sh424.8 billion had been paid to 390, 466 farmers for 134,535.9 tonnes by January 30, 2019.

The Premier said at least Sh707. 1 billion had been allocated for purchasing 214,269.7 tonnes of cashew nuts.

On Monday, the government extended the deadline for the verification and payment of the farmers and traders to February 15, 2019.

Speaking to cashew nuts stakeholders in Mtwara on January 27, 2019, Mr Majaliwa said the verification exercise should be concluded by February 15, 2019.

The extension stems from the fact that thousands of tonnes of cashew nuts worth billions of money have yet to be verified.

Mr Mgumba was reacting to a question from Kawe lawmaker Halima Mdee (Chadema) who sought to know when the payment would exercise end.

Ms Mdee also wanted to know the amount and the value of cashew nuts that the government has so bought to farmers.

"Farmers should trust the government. All of them will be paid," noted Mr Majaliwa.