Tanzania: 88 People With Albinism Killed - Report

Photo: Milliyet Daily Handout/Bunyamin Aygun

En Argentine, les albinos sont souvent victimes d'enlèvements à des fins de sorcellerie,.

Mwanza — A total of 88 people living with albinism have been killed in the period between 2018 and 2019, reveals a non-governmental organisation, Under The Same Sun (UTSS) reveals.

Speaking during the commemoration of ten years of its operations in Tanzania, UTSS legal officer Seif Kondo said bodies of 76 people living with albinism were found, while 22 graves of people with albinisms' were discovered. He also revealed that 69 people were seriously injured during the same period. Most of the incidents, according to him, occurred in 2010 and 2014, a period in which the country was heading to the General Election. Meanwhile, the chief executive officer of UTSS, Mr Peter Ash, said the organization was committed to ensuring that no one single person is killed in connection to witchcraft beliefs.