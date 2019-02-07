Uganda: MPs Plan to Censure Tourism Minister Over Miss Curvy Contest

Members of Parliament on the Parliamentary Forum for Children have given Mr Godfrey Kiwanda, the Tourism Minister, up to Tuesday next week to cancel his newly launched Miss Curvy Contest and apologise to Ugandans before they move a censor motion against him.

The minister's initiative which added curvy and sexy Ugandan women to the list of tourism products to attract tourists has since attracted public uproar and criticism.

Addressing journalists at Parliament, the Kasambya county MP, Mr Gaffa Mbwatekamwa accused Mr Kiwanda of promoting sex tourism under his tourism promotion initiative.

"Sources which I am yet to confirm is that Hon Kiwanda, one of the reasons why he's promoting sex tourism of the curvy ladies is that he has a shop in Kikuubo which is found of selling artificial curvy heaps and bums. Sources say, he could be trying to earn a living from this [curvy contest]," he said. "I am going to request Parliament and ask the Speaker to put up a select committee to go down to Kikuubo to investigate these allegations against him."

The chairperson of the forum, Mr Bernard Atiku said the contest is immoral.

He said the contest "segregates" slender women.