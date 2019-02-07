South Africa: Homes in Line of Fire As Mountain Blaze Breaks Out in Camps Bay

An inferno has erupted close to The Glen in Camps Bay, City of Cape Town fire services said on Thursday.

While there is some danger to residential properties, no evacuations have been ordered yet, spokesperson Theo Layne says.

Firefighters responded to the scene in Kloof Road at 14:30, Layne said.

"They are dealing with an extensive area of vegetation, including mountain slopes that are burning."

Three helicopters are water bombing the blaze, 14 firefighting vehicles are at the scene and Table Mountain National Parks officials are assisting with the dousing of the flames.

City of Cape Town traffic services spokesperson Maxine Bezuidenhout said Kloofnek Road was closed at the circle and there was no access to the Camps Bay side. All traffic is being turned around at the circle.Meanwhile, the fire which engulfed Holy Cross RC Primary in Zonnebloem has been extinguished.

Layne said firefighters would continue with mopping up operations.

Parts of the building remained standing, but the roof was severely damaged in the blaze.

Source: <b>News24</b>