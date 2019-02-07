Tanzania: Mdee Fails to Attend Court Session, Visits Ailing Bulaya

Dar es Salaam — Kawe MP Halima Mdee (Chadema) has failed to attend the hearing of her case at the Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court as she was reported to have been attending to her ailing colleague Ester Bulaya.

At the court, Ms Mdee is facing charges of insulting President John Magufuli.

Senior state attorney Patrick Mwita argued on Thursday, February 07, 2019, before Principal Resident Magistrate, Thomas Simba that the case came at the court for witness, but the suspect was absent.

The argument was supported by the defendant's lawyer Hekima Mwasipu who noted that he received information from sureties of his client that she was attending to Bunda Urban MP Ester Bulaya who is sick.

"Her surety, Mr Phares Rutomo is here to provide a detailed report on the matter," said Mr Mwasipu.

Magistrate Simba summoned Mr Rutomo to provide the so called report to the court.

"Your honour, I spoke to Ms Mdee yesterday and she told me that she is attending to Ms Bulaya who has been admitted at the Bunge Hospital in Dodoma. Therefore, she couldn't travel for the case," she said.

In response, magistrate Simba said: "I doubt if the case will be concluded as planned. However, I have nothing to do because you are just a messenger."

The case was adjourned until February 28, 2019, when it will come for provision of witnesses from the prosecution side.

Already, three witnesses including Urafiki Police Station head, Mr Batseba Kasanga have issued their testimony at the court.

Ms Mdee is accused of uttering disgraceful words against President John Magufuli when addressing a press conference on July 3, 2017 at Chadema headquarters in Ufipa Street, Kinondoni District, in Dar es Salaam city.

Ms Mdee, who appeared at the court for the first time on July 10, 2017, is out on bail.