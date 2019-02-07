7 February 2019

ER24 (Johannesburg)

South Africa: School Evacuated Following Fire

Zonnebloem — A primary school was evacuated this afternoon following a building fire in Zonnebloem, Western Cape.

ER24 paramedics, along with Fire and Rescue, arrived on the scene to find a large building well alight.

Paramedics, as well as a City of Cape Town Traffic Officer, began to evacuate the children while Fire Fighters began to battle the raging blaze.

Whilst evacuating the children, the Traffic Officer suffered mild smoke inhalation. The officer was treated and thereafter transported to a nearby private hospital for further treatment.

Fortunately, no other injuries were found on the scene.

The details surrounding this incident are not yet known but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

South Africa

Read the original article on ER24.

