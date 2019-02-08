South Africa: On a Blistering Hot Cape Day, Ramaphosa Gets to Have His Say

Photo: SABC Digital News/YouTube

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers the annual State of the National Address, his second since the recall of former President Jacob Zuma in February last year.

analysis

Ahead of the 2019 State of the Nation Address, all manner of disruptions were anticipated. The EFF being forcibly removed for protesting over President Cyril Ramaphosa's acceptance of a donation from Bosasa. The DA walking out in protest over President Cyril Ramaphosa's acceptance of a donation from Bosasa. But precisely nothing happened: a ceasefire moment that Ramaphosa's administration will surely claim as a victory.

It was as hot a SONA day as it's ever been, with temperatures climbing towards 40 degrees Celsius within the parliamentary precinct. The weather was enough to turn even the most equable soul grumpy. What would it do to South Africa's notoriously volatile MPs?

Nothing, it turned out.

MPs were - relatively speaking - on their best behaviour as they queued for the red carpet entrance to Parliament's National Assembly in their annual finery.

The colours of this season, Daily Maverick can now report, are gold, yellow, and green.

And red, of course. EFF MPs arrived in a characteristic flurry of noise and action, singing and dancing in their trademark red overalls and domestic workers' uniforms.

For anyone wondering which designer the Fighters were favouring, MP Sam Matiase had some further fashion-related details.

"EFF's work suit...