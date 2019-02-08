South Africa: Details, Promises, Thuma Mina 2.0 - an Election Speech Designed to Lift SA's Spirits

Photo: SABC Digital News/YouTube

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers the annual State of the National Address, his second since the recall of former President Jacob Zuma in February last year.

analysis

Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address hit all the right notes: from restructuring Eskom to removing the biggest risk to the economy - the quantum of the bailout was kicked for touch to the Budget - and further steps to clean up institutions like State-owned Enterprises and the intelligence services. It was an election-mode SONA without being crass about it. Opposition parties were left with not much to say except that the proof would be in the pudding.

It was a State of the Nation Address (SONA) like there hasn't been in years: a detailed account of what has happened in the past year, a series of key announcements of what will happen next and a political overview that emphasised unity, hard work and social compacts - yes, Thuma Mina continues to feature large - in the year South Africa's constitutional democracy marks a quarter of a century.

Re-establishing institutions, particularly in the criminal justice system where the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) is set to get an investigative directorate for State Capture and corruption - effectively the re-establishment of the Scorpions - but also the South African Revenue Service (SARS), emerged strongly, although the focus clearly fell on the economy....