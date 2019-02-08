South Africa: Details, Promises, Thuma Mina 2.0 - an Election Speech Designed to Lift SA's Spirits

Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address hit all the right notes: from restructuring Eskom to removing the biggest risk to the economy - the quantum of the bailout was kicked for touch to the Budget - and further steps to clean up institutions like State-owned Enterprises and the intelligence services. It was an election-mode SONA without being crass about it. Opposition parties were left with not much to say except that the proof would be in the pudding.
It was a State of the Nation Address (SONA) like there hasn't been in years: a detailed account of what has happened in the past year, a series of key announcements of what will happen next and a political overview that emphasised unity, hard work and social compacts - yes, Thuma Mina continues to feature large - in the year South Africa's constitutional democracy marks a quarter of a century.
Re-establishing institutions, particularly in the criminal justice system where the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) is set to get an investigative directorate for State Capture and corruption - effectively the re-establishment of the Scorpions - but also the South African Revenue Service (SARS), emerged strongly, although the focus clearly fell on the economy....