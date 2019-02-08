South Africa: Why the Bushiris Left Court in a Nyala - the Hawks Explain

Photo: SABC Digital News/YouTube

Supporters of Enlightened Christian Gathering Church leader Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary gather outside court on Wednesday February 6, 2019.

The police say self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri was allowed to leave court in a police nyala as a security measure.

Officers ushered Bushiri, 35, and his wife Mary, 37, out of court in a heavy-duty vehicle when they were granted R100 000 bail each on Wednesday.

But there were questions raised about why the police gave them preferential treatment.

Hawks spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi explained that it was decided that the pair should be transported out in a nyala to avoid demonstrators mobbing officers or the couple.

This after the police saw that some protesting congregants and supporters wanted to get inside the court.

"We got an undertaking that it was very necessary at that time and the situation was very controlled. He was only given 60 seconds to speak to his people and we felt it was necessary that we allow him to speak to his people," Mulaudzi said.

He added they received information from the police after probing why state resources were used.

Bushiri waved at his supporters from the nyala.

The Hawks arrested the couple last Friday on charges of fraud and money laundering.

Among their bail conditions is an order that the couple remain in the Gauteng and North West provinces.

The case was postponed to May 10.

The Enlightened Christian Gathering Church, which Bushiri leads, has been the centre of attention in recent weeks following a stampede there on December 28, 2018.

The CRL Rights Commission, after conducting a two-day hearing to look into the incident, found that Bushiri and his church were not responsible for the stampede in which three people died.

Source: News24