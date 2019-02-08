Kenya: Zarika Anticipates Tough Duel Against Phiri

Nairobi — World Boxing Council (WBC) Super Bantamweight champion Fatuma Zarika is anticipating a tough contest when she faces Zambian Catherine Phiri in a rematch scheduled for March 23 in Nairobi.

The two boxers, who last fought in Kenya on December 2, 2017 will take on each other with the Zambian keen on avenging the loss in a fight night event that will also feature celebrated Tanzanian Super Welterweight boxer Hassan Mwakinyo.

Zarika departed the Country for United Kingdom to sharpen her skills, with the fight coming five months after flooring Mexican Yamelith Mercado in Nairobi.

"My previous match against Catherine was hard, so I expect a tougher match this time round," said Zarika.

Zarika and Mwakinyo will both be in the United Kingdom for training until March 16, courtesy of their sponsor SportPesa with Mwakinyo expected to arrive in Liverpool by early next week.

They will be trained by a different set of trainers within the same gym in Liverpool, UK. Mwakinyo's opponent will be determined later.

While in the UK the boxing duo will also get a chance to be mentored and trained by British boxer Tony Bellew.

"These are two very talented boxers and as SportPesa we wish them well. We have put a lot of resources behind them to ensure that they will get back from the UK ready for their matches," SportPesa Chief Marketing Officer Kelvin Twissa said.

Twissa urged East Africans to throw their weight behind the two and prepare to turn up in large numbers in Nairobi in a venue to be announced late for the biggest annual boxing event.