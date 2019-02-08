Tanzania: Charcoal Costs Five Times Than LPG

Dar es Salaam — The use of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) is cheaper than the use of charcoal as sources of cooking energy, a marketing director of Oryx Tanzania Mr Mohammed Mohammed has revealed.

Speaking during a Mwananchi Thought Leadership Forum, Mr Mohammed said that a family requires Sh1,500 to Sh3,000 per day to buy charcoal, but the same family needs only Sh600 for LPG.

"Users of charcoal can spend up to Sh90, 000 per month while those using LPG spend Sh20, 000 per month as a 6kg of LPG gas can be used for more than 25 days," he noted.

He, however, admitted that LPG is a bit expensive during a first purchasing where the user pay for gas and other equipment.

"It can cost up to Sh50, 000 or Sh60, 000 to buy a 6kg tank of LPG for the first time but only Sh7,000 for a user of charcoal," he said.

Again, according to him, the use of LPG also increased by 17 times to 80, 000 tons in 2018, compared to 5,000 tons in 2006.

Storage capacity, according to him, has also grown ten times to 13, 000 tons in 2018 compared to 1,300 in 2006.

"The LPG storage capacity is continuously increases year after year. It is expected to go up to 18,000 tons in 2019," he noted.

In case of penetration, Mr Mohammed said that, in every 100 families at least 10 of them used LPG in 2018. This is higher than 2 families as recorded in 2006.

"The LPG penetration, storage and importation are increasing due to exemptions of VAT and import duties," he said.