7 February 2019

Tanzania: Public Awareness Key in Reducing Environmental Degradation - Govt

By Tumainimsowoya

Dar es Salaam — The government has said it will foster public education regarding the use of alternative energy sources as a way of protecting the environment in the country.

The commitment was given on Thursday, February 07, 2019 during the 3rdMwananchi Thought Leadership Forum that was held at the Kisenga Hall Millennium Towers in the city.

The forum, a brainchild of Mwananchi Communications Limited (MCL) in partnership with ITV/Radio One, goes under the theme: The charcoal question in our economy and the environment.

It seeks to find a collective solution on the matter.

Speaking on sidelines of the event, the chief environment officer in the Vice President's Office (Environment and Union Affairs), Mr Paul Deogratias, said public awareness of the impacts of environmental degradation and how alternative energy sources can reduce the problem is of paramount importance.

He said in advancing the public awareness agenda, the government last year organized a competition among institutions and environment stakeholders that aimed at increasing people's understanding.

