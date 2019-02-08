7 February 2019

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Entrepreneur Proposes Heavy Tax On Charcoal Business - Govt

By Gadiosa Lamtey

Dar es Salaam — A local entrepreneur wants the government to impose more tax on charcoal business in an effort to reduce the cutting down of tree.

Mr Benjamini Lane, whose Tractors Company Ltd produces charcoal by using sawdust says current tax rates which are set by Tanzania Forest Agency (TFS) were too low to discourage the cutting down of trees.

The call comes at a time when available data show that at least 61 per cent of Tanzania's land mass is on the brink of becoming a desert, threatening future livelihoods of millions of the country's livestock keepers and farmers.

The situation, largely blamed on human activities associated with energy source needs and irresponsible farming and livestock keeping, has seen Tanzania losing an average of one million acres of forests per year.

The situation is reported to be getting worse in Singida, Dodoma, Shinyanga, Manyara, Simiyu, Geita and Arusha regions.

Speaking on Wednesday, February 7 at the 3rd Mwananchi Thought Leadership Forum - which explored solutions to effects of charcoal use on the environment and economy - Mr Lane said if the government imposes more taxes the product would be sold at higher prices thus discouraging buyers.

He said his company is producing charcoal by using sawdust products which is also part of conserving the environment.

Read the original article on Citizen.

