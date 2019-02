Dar es Salaam — Minister of state in the president's office (Union and Environment) January Makamba has revealed that about 60 people lose their lives everyday due to the effect of climate change in the country.

Mr Makamba was speaking during the Mwananchi Thought Leadership Forum (MTLF) held in Dar es Salaam on Thursday, Februarys 7.

The third MTLF brought together stakeholders to discuss various ways to end the use of charcoal in order to address effect of climate change in the country.