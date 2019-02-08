Rwanda: Mukura Slip Up in Title Race

Mukura failed to claim the top spot after drawing 1-1 in a previously rescheduled match against hosts Gicumbi yesterday, with the Huye-based side only moving to within one point of leaders and defending champions APR.

The black-and-yellow outfit went into the game aware that they needed all three points to leapfrog APR into the top spot.

Striker Frank Lomami broke the deadlock in the 71th minute to hand Francis Christian Haringingo's side advantage heading into the final stages of the match, but the visitors were stunned when Aboubakar Nshimiyimana struck to level matters in the 90th minute.

The equaliser followed a spell of sustained pressure from Camalade Banamwana's team who are fighting for their lives in the relegation zone.

The draw means Gicumbi are now 13th on the league standings with 13 points - out of a possible 45.

APR remain at the summit with 35 points, one ahead of second-placed Mukura, with Rayon Sports in third place with 31 points. SC Kiyovu (26 points) complete the top four.

League action returns on February 19 with APR hosting Amagaju, while Mukura will be taking on Sunrise in Huye on February 20. Rayon Sports will be visiting Etincelles on the same day.

Thursday

Gicumbi 1-1 Mukura