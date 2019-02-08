South Africa: Sexual Offences Unit Head Tells Cele of Bullying and Humiliation By Senior Officer

The Western Cape's highest ranking female police officer, Brigadier Sonja Harri, head of the Family, Child and Sexual Offences Unit, has written in desperation to Minister of Police Bheki Cele asking for an intervention in what she says is a continuing campaign of sustained harassment initiated by her former boss, Major-General Patrick Mbotho.

Major-General Mbotho, who was suspended after posting a pornographic video to a SAPS WhatsApp group, has since has been "redeployed" as head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation in the troubled North West province.

Harri was told on 25 September 2018 by Provincial Commissioner Kombinkosi Jula that charges of misconduct, instituted in December 2016 by Mbotho, would be "re-enrolled". Since then Harri has attempted to access documents that relate to the proposed disciplinary procedure -- including a medical report -- but these have not been forthcoming.

In the letter sent in January (which Daily Maverick has seen) to Cele, National Commissioner Khehla Sitole and Western Cape Provincial Commissioner Kombinkosi Jula, Harri described Mbotho's conduct when he was her superior as "a sustained campaign marked by incidents of humiliation, belittling, undermining my authority and compromising my dignity and psychological wellbeing".

Harri, in her 30-year career with SAPS,...