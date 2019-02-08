8 February 2019

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Kenyan Media Personality Threatens to Sue Miss Curvy Uganda

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Nairobi News

Kenya's media personality Grace Msalame has said she is considering suing Uganda's Ministry of Tourism, for defamation and character assassination after a goof in which her pictures were used to promote its Miss Curvy Uganda competition.

Ms Msalame who is set to make a return to TV with a show on NTV Kenya, had earlier on tweeted that she wasn't aware of the Ugandan campaign and stated that her legal team was handling the matter.

The curvy former Bamba TV manager has now issued a lengthy statement dissociating herself from the campaign that she accused of objectifying women while taking legal action against the organisers.

"I strongly and categorically reject a message that pits women of different sizes against each other. I am in no way associated with an activity that objectifies women in the name of promoting culture," read part of the statement.

Click to read full statement on Grace Msalame's twitter handle

She also said that the move to use her image to promote the competition for curvaceous women was deliberate and intended to hurt her brand.

"Miss Curvy Uganda's deliberate and calculated use of my image and likeness to promote and encourage the violation of women's bodies has defamed my character and reputation, damaged a brand I have worked for many years to establish and subjected me to unwarranted and underserved cyber bullying."

"I am currently pursuing legal actions and remedies against Miss Curvy Uganda."

Uganda

My Ministers Are Selfish, Sleep On Job - Museveni

President Museveni yesterday described his ministers as "sleepy and selfish" people who do not listen and do not act on… Read more »

Read the original article on Monitor.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.