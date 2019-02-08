Kenya: Award Winning Coach Wants Football Criminals Arrested

Western Stima's Paul Ogai who was on Tuesday named "Coach of the Month" for December, 2018, has asked the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) to involve Fifa and Interpol to save Kenyan football from match-fixing.

Ogai who spoke moments after receiving a trophy and Sh75,000 cheque from award sponsors Fidelity Insurance at the Moi Stadium in Kisumu said "the love of the game should take precedence to monetary gain."

His comments come in the wake of allegations that players in the domestic league are being paid to compromise the outcome of matches.

Just last week, SportPesa Premier League side Kakamega Homeboyz fired head coach Paul Nkata and his Ugandan compatriot Hamza Kalanzi over match-fixing allegations.

And on Tuesday, the Daily Nation ran an exclusive story on the on-going investigations by Fifa on the possible involvement of Kenyan international defender George Owino in match fixing.

Ogai said FKF should use every means possible to get to the bottom of the matter and those found culpable punished heavily "for trying to kill Kenyan football for their own selfish gains."

"It is high time FKF and concerned individuals take action on the named individuals.

"FKF should involve Fifa and also Interpol on this because it is a criminal offence meant to kill our game," said Ogai, adding that unfulfilled promises by clubs do not warrant the players or coaches to indulge in the vice.

Football authorities in Kenya had earlier said they would slap Nkata, his assistant Kalanzi along with player George Mandela with lifetime ban if they are found guilty of the allegations.

The award for December was the first for the youthful tactician in his coaching career.

According to the Sports Journalist Association Kenya (SJAK), coach Ogai floored Mathare's Francis Kimanzi because he featuring in the SPL for the first time.

To be nominated for the reward, both coaches had steered their teams to three wins and a draw in the month of December and first for the 2018/2019 SPL, which saw the two sides tied at the summit of the league on 10 points.

Morale booster.

Ogai -- who led Stima to a 1-0 win over Zoo Kericho yesterday -- emerged winner after garnering 20 votes against Kimanzi's 10. He said the reward was not only a morale booster for him, but also the players.