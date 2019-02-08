8 February 2019

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Highlanders Resolve Dispute

Highlanders say they have resolved the dispute which resulted in some of their players walking out on the club's pre-season camp this week. Bosso, the Premiership's oldest football club, are usually a bastion of tranquillity, but they were rocked by a damaging stand-off with some of their players.

However, the Bulawayo giants say everything has now been resolved.

"Highlanders Football Club wishes to announce that further to the work stoppage by some of our players, leading to them being excused from pre-season camp, the club's leadership and the affected players have agreed to settle the various outstanding matters in keeping with the club's laid-down procedures," club chief executive Nhlanhla Dube said.

"The two parties resolved the issue amicably and the players will join pre-season camp this (last) evening to continue with their preparations for the new football season.

"Both parties sincerely regret this unfortunate incident that put the image of the club, sponsors, its various stakeholders and partners into disrepute.

"We wish to apologise for any and all inconvenience, discomfort and anxiety that may have been caused by this unfortunate incident.

"We remain committed to presenting a competitive side in the coming season." Bosso started their campaign strongly last year but then faded as the season progressed.

