Zimbabwe: New Acting Boss for ZTA Named

Economist Mrs Rita Likukuma has been seconded as Zimbabwe Tourism Authority chief executive on an acting basis with effect from February 1.

Environment, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister Prisca Mupfumira and the ZTA board seconded Mrs Likukuma from the board, where she is currently a member.

In a statement on Wednesday, ZTA head of corporate affairs Mr Godfrey Koti said Mrs Likukuma is expected to bring her vast corporate governance expertise from various boards she has served on, to realise the authority's vision.

"She is the deputy chairperson of the current Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe board and non-executive director of PG Industries," said Mr Koti. "Mrs Likukuma is the current chairman of Turnall Holdings Ltd and she is a director on the Morgan Company board, an international business consortium currently in advanced stages of setting up in Zimbabwe.

"She was the chairperson of the National Gallery of Zimbabwe until January 2013. In June 2014, she was appointed a member of the CMED board of directors."

Mrs Likukuma served as the managing director at the Solar Division at Art Corporation and was a senior executive at Unilever.

She holds a Masters in Business Administration from Oxford Brookes University and a Bachelor of Science Economics Degree from the University of Zimbabwe.

Mrs Likukuma studied for a City and Guilds Diploma in Electrical Installations.

"Mrs Likukuma is charged with driving the vision of the authority in line with that of the nation," said Mr Koti.

She is taking over from ZTA's chief operations officer Mr Givemore Chidzidzi, who has been acting chief executive since November 2018.

Mr Chidzidzi was acting on behalf of Dr Karikoga Kaseke, who is on medical leave.