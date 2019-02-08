Zimbabwe: FC Platinum Set for Horoya Battle

ZIMBABWE'S representatives in the CAF Champions League, FC Platinum, are set to leave the country tomorrow for Guinea to continue their adventure in the competition's group stages with a reverse tie against Horoya AC.

The Zvishavane miners will play the champions of Guinea on Tuesday after suffering a 0-1 defeat in the first leg here last week.

The result left the Zimbabweans rooted on the foot of the standings, with just one point from three matches.

They are to score a goal in the mini-league.

However, FC Platinum coach Norman Mapeza has refused to throw in the towel and has been telling his players it is still possible to qualify for the quarter-finals.

Mapeza has named a 20-man squad for the encounter.

There was no place, however, for Thomas Chideu as well as Gift Mbweti who is suspended for this one.

Left back Elvis Moyo saved his one-match ban and is back in the squad.

The Horoya camp is bubbling with confidence after their key win last week.

"The win was good for us and it revives the club's chances in the group, we must now fight to get out of this group," said club captain Ocansey Mandela.

"The victory (in Bulawayo) also came on my birthday, I can only rejoice. I am very happy because it is team spirit that prevailed."

FC Platinum travelling squad:

Petros Mhari, Francis Tizayi, Raphael Muduviwa, Godknows Murwira, Elvis Moyo, William Stima, Lawrence Mhlanga, Gift Bello, Kevin Moyo, Kelvin Madzongwe, Devon Chafa, Farai Madhanaga, Rainsome Pavari, Never Tigere, Lameck Nhamo, Ali Sadiki, Rahman Kutsanzira, Mkhokeli Dube, Charles Sibanda, Albert Eonde