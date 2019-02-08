8 February 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: A Chat With James Morrison and Drinks With Usain Bolt - Top Billing's Star-Studded Line-Up

Johannesburg — No plans for the weekend? How about attending a wedding, taking a walk through a luxurious new apartment, or having a chat with singing sensation James Morrison?

And the best part is, you can do it all from the comfort of your couch.

Magazine show Top Billing shared their jam-packed line up for their upcoming show on Saturday which sees attorney Gregg Hammond wed PR executive Chanelle Sardinha.

Viewers will also get the chance to hang with Expresso 's Thabiso Makhubela as he shows off his new apartment and talks all things style.

English singer James Morrison sits down with Jade Hubner as he chats about his South African tour, and Usain Bolt strikes twice as he returns to party at his second Sun Met.

