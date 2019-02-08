8 February 2019

Zimbabwe: Gold Stolen As Armed Robbers Pounce On Odzi Mine

A gang of 10 armed men Tuesday night pounced on Haig Mine and got away with a large amount of gold ore which was locked in the company's safe room.

Police confirmed the incident, saying robbers were now targeting mines.

Manicaland provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Tavhiringwa Kakohwa said the gang, which was armed with a shotgun, machetes, knives and axes, pounced on the mine at around 1am and started attacking mine employees.

The workers were force marched into a room where they were locked up.

The attackers reportedly took all the workers' cell phones before they fired a shot in the direction of the room to instil fear.

"The robbers went to the mine safe room and broke the locks and gained entry. They looted 8 x 25 kilogrammes of activated carbon containing gold and loaded into their vehicles," said Kahohwa.

He said the robbers sped off and one of the workers managed to free himself and asked for help from local villagers.

He called his employer from Odzi who rushed to the scene and made a police report.

Barely after 48 hours after the attack of Haig mine, another gang of 25 armed men attacked workers at Argyll gold mine in Odzi at 2am and got away with cash and valuables after they failed to access the gold safe.

