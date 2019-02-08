Zimbabwe: Mutodi in ED Plea for Ousted Togarepi's Job

Information Deputy Minister Energy Mutodi has offered himself for possible appointment as Zanu PF youth secretary following the ouster of Pupurai Togarepi and his executive.

Zanu PF youths Wednesday dumbed their 54-year-old boss and others accusing them of a slew of offences of commission and omission.

However, with the expulsions yet to be endorsed by the ruling party, Mutodi has not resisted the urge to throw his mini-manifesto via Twitter.

"I am ready to serve as Zanu PF secretary for youth league if President ED Mnangagwa chooses me," he said, adding, "I am committed to the establishment of an informed, vibrant, vigilant and empowered youth league for the good of our party Zanu PF and for the greater good of Zimbabwe."

The Zanu PF national executive passed a no confidence vote on Togarepi, Admire Mahachi, Mercy Mugomo, Lewis Matutu and Tendai Chirau for allegedly "failing to defend the President (Mnangagwa) and treachery".

Togarepi has come close to accepting his fate, telling the media Thursday that he was ready to go if the expulsions were confirmed by the party's disciplinary committee.

"As long as the party processes are followed and this is confirmed, I will not stick around a day longer. We serve at the pleasure of the party," he said.

Chirau also confirmed his fate but said he had not been furnished with the reasons for his expulsion.

The fissures within the party's youth wing have been interpreted as signs of an emerging breakup between Mnangagwa and his ambitious deputy Constantino Chiwenga.

Theories have linked the targeted youth leaders to the Chiwenga camp, which, at face value, seems to have back on the wall.

Chiwenga now battles on two fronts; first, that of keeping his political ambitions on track and another, on his failing health.