Kenya: Ndiritu Muriithi Survives Petition, Again

Laikipia Governor Ndiritu Muriithi has emerged three times lucky and survived a protracted election petition scare.

The Supreme Court on Friday upheld his win and rejected his rival’s appeal on the candidature of the county boss.

The petitioner, Mr Sammy Ndung'u Waity, had complained that Mr Ndiritu Muriithi was not validly elected because he resigned late from Jubilee and therefore barred from contesting.

But the judges said the appeal was just rehashing the case Mr Waity had lost at the Court of Appeal.

The court said in a decision read by Justice Smokin Wanjala that all pre-election disputes cannot be a matter for an election court if the electoral commission and the political parties dispute tribunal have handled it.

OTHER RULINGS

Earlier on Friday, the court upheld the election of Justus Kizito Mugali as Shinyalu member of parliament, saying there was no reason to overturn it.

The ruling followed a petition by former MP Silverse Anami; after the MP was elected in August 2017, Mr Anami and one Mr Adrian Meja turned to court alleging voter bribery and irregularities due to failure by the polls agency to ensure a free and fair process.

Mr Anami's petitions were dismissed at both the High Court and the Court of Appeal.

Homa Bay Governor Cyprian Awiti has also bounced back following a ruling by the same court on Thursday.

Judges faulted the High Court and the Court of Appeal for ignoring a report on the scrutiny and recount of votes that put Mr Awiti ahead of his political rival Oyugi Magwanga.

The top court said it was not possible to sustain the findings of the two courts without compromising the electoral rights of voters who took part in the August 8, 2017 election.