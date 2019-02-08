Namibia: Parliament to Reopen On Wednesday

President Hage Geingob will open the ninth session of the sixth parliament, themed 'Promoting integrity, accountability and professionalism', on Wednesday.

The official opening of parliament brings together under one roof the three main organs of the state: executive, legislative and judiciary.

Speaker of the National Assembly, Peter Katjavivi, announced that due to limited space, attendance will be strictly by invitation.

Robert Mugabe Avenue will also be closed off to the public between 11h30 and 17h00.