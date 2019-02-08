Namibia: Mun Worried About Rossing Sale

The Mineworkers Union of Namibia (MUN) is worried that the selling of Rio Tinto shares in Rossing Uranium mine to China National Uranium Corporation Limited (CNUC Ltd) will have a negative impact on its members and the communities at large.

Rossing Uranium was sold to CNUC Ltd last year in November for N$1,5 billion.

A statement issued on Tuesday by the MUN acting president, Allen Kalumbu, said the sale will make 90% of the country's uranium, to be owned by Chinese state owned companies.

It added that the union fear that this will be a direct monopoly which might have a negative impact in the near future, considering the negative history the country have with Chines companies in the country.

"However, we would like to believe that government and MUN will work closely to manage this new owners that they don't they don't come up with conditions directly and indirectly to negatively affect our members, the mineworkers union will not fold its hands backwards when members' interest is threatened," it warned.

The union, it pointed out, is aware that the life of Skorpion Zinc is coming to an end, and jobs for young Namibians there is on the line.

The only possible approach is that the new deposit found at Gergarub Mine in Rosh Pinah need to be expedited for it to open and create jobs for Namibians, the statement read.

It went on to say that the union also noticed the delay of government intervention into this matter and it not acceptable.

It concluded that job security for its members is the union's priority and they want investors who have long term solutions to the current unemployment problem and not those who will make the area a ghost town when they leave.

Investors must honour all existing agreements, it demanded.

- Nampa