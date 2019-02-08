7 February 2019

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia Patiently Awaits Adewale's Appeal to CAF

By Sulayman Bah

Gambia are patiently waiting on the outcome of their appeal which could be discussed February 10th regarding the eligibility of Togo's Adewale Olufade.

Togo's Sparrow Hawks being deducted represent good news for Gambia who would then be placated with the points to boost its chances of qualifying for the Africa Cup of Nations 2019.

The Scorpions at the moment could go to Cairo but must win to grasp the spoils off Algeria who would be playing at home and hope results in the Togo-Benin final qualifier go their way.

Gambia is arguing Togo fielded in an ineligible player in Adewale Olufade who Caf (Confederation of African Football) concedes was erroneously registered twice but maintain he's Togolese.

The country's Football House is however disputing it and have lodged in an letter urging a Caf review its initial ruling.

In a communiqué issued yesterday, Gambia Football Federation hints Caf's has acknowledged receiving the appeal with sitting over the case likely to commence February 10.

