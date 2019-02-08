Rwanda: Kibir Meets in Kigali With Rwandan Prime Minister and Foreign Minister

Kigali — Vice - President of the Republic, Dr. Osman Mohamed Yousif Kibir, met Thursday in Kigali, Rwanda, with the Rwandan Prime Minister, Edourad Nqirente, in presence of the Rwandan Foreign Minister, and appreciated firmness of the relations between Sudan and Rwanda and asserted the keenness to strengthen further the cooperation between the two countries.

Dr. Kibir has briefed the Rwandan Prime Minister on implementation of South Sudan peace agreement and on the peace and reconciliation peace agreement which was signed initially in Khartoum between the disputing parties in the Central African Republic, besides the efforts exerted by Sudan for combating illegal immigration and terrorism.

The Rwandan Prime Minister has praised the efforts of Sudan for realizing peace in its neighboring countries and thanked the Vice - President for his visit to Kigali.

He expressed the desire of his country to establish strategic partnerships with Sudan in all domains.

In a press statement, Sudan Ambassador to Rwanda, Abdalla Hassan Eissa, said that the Sudanese - Rwandan meetings have discussed means of boosting the bilateral relations and cooperation between the two countries.