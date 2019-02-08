Sudan: President Al-Bashir Chairs Meeting of Higher Coordinative Committee of National Dialogue

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer AL-Bashir, Thursday chaired at the Republican Palace a meeting of the higher coordinative committee for implementing the national dialogue's outcome and recommendations during the period 2018 - 2018, on the light of a periodical report that was presented by the National Prime Minister, Muttaz Musa.

In a press statement, the member of the higher coordinative committee, Ishaq Gamma, of the federal Umma Party, said that the national dialogue outcome represent a basic pillar for the national accord government's work , referring to the implementation which amounted to 767 out of 994 recommendations of the national dialogue.

In another press statement, Dr. Osman Aul-Majd, of the National People's Alliance Party, indicated that the meeting was informed on the implementation of the national dialogue outcome and the challenges facing the implementation.

He said that the meeting has discussed at length the economic crisis, especially with regard to the citizens' livelihood, establishment of the commissions, including the commission for combating corruption.

Meanwhile, member of the higher coordinative committee for the People's Congress, Suhair Ahmed Salah, said that the committee has approved a proposal given by the Assistant of the President of the Republic, Dr. Faisal Hassan Ibrahim, for holding a meeting of the national dialogue's general assembly to discuss the challenges facing the implementation and to arrange priorities for the coming stage.

She stated that the meeting has reviewed causes of the recent protests in the country and recommended speeding up the implementation of the economic procedures and conducting dialogue with the youths on their issues, adding that the also focused on the importance of accelerating the process for realizing country-wide peace with participation of the political parties by contacts with the armed movements and at the negotiations.