Africa: Civil Societies Calls On AU, Member Countries to Find Lasting Solutions for IDPs

Addis Ababa — Civil Societies have urged the African Union and member states to find long-lasting solutions for internally displaced persons (IDPs).

The societies made the call during the 8th citizen's conference held in Addis Ababa yesterday.

Briefing journalists at the conclusion of the conference, Pan-African Citizen Network (PACN) Executive Director Achieng Akena said Africa where over six million people are displaced currently needs durable solution.

She noted that strengthening collaboration, advocacy and pushing the African Union to implement key political decisions and policies is expected from stakeholders across the continent to end the plight.

She pointed out that the conference had been gathered stakeholders to evaluate the AU status in the light of the reform and an African space for dialogue and strategy building as citizens and civil society towards establishing a people centered continent.

2019 is the African Union Year for Refugees, Returnees and Internally Displaced Persons, themed on finding durable solutions to internal displacement, it was learned.

The year will also see the 50th Anniversary and 10th Anniversary of the adoption of the OAU Convention and IDP Convention respectively.

Oxfam International Pan-African Director, Apollos Nwafor on his part said building joint strategy as citizens and civil society is necessary for the continent to accelerate the African Union goals and establish prosperity in the continent.

He further indicated that the recommendations of the conference with regard to enhancing joint strategies and commitment to take concrete actions can be utilized as options to solve the problems.

Over 100 people participated in the 8th citizen's conference that took place from February 4 to 6 in Addis Ababa under the theme: "Where is Africa we want: the Citizens Perspective."