Africa: China Committed to Enhance China-Africa Cooperation, Says Assistant Foreign Minister

Addis Ababa — China is actively involved in hot spot issues in Africa and supports the people of the continent in resolving African issues in African way, Chinese Assistant Foreign Minister Chen Xiaodog said.

The Assistant Foreign Minister made the remark at the Dialogue on the Implementation of China-Africa Peace and Security Initiative held at Hilton Hotel yesterday.

The dialogue is a pioneering step in strengthening pace and security cooperation of China and Africa and a concrete move to deliver the outcome the Forum on China -Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) Beijing Summit.

Opening of the dialogue, Chen Xiaodog said "China has been enhancing dialogue and coordination with African countries in the UN Security Council." he added.

Assistant Foreign Minister Xiaodog stated that China has been provided military assistance and personal training for AU and African countries through both bilateral and multilateral channels to support their capacity building on peace and security.

China will continue to make good use of its friendly political relations with Africa to increase communication and mediation, promote dialogue and consultation, facilitate progress in the political resolution of hot spot issues as well as promote sharing of ideas and experience on defense and counter-terrorism, he added.

FOCAC Co-chair and Secretary General of Senegal's Foreign Ministry, Mame Baba Cisse said the dialogue aims to arrive at consensus to implement peace and security initative adopted by President Xi Jinping during the FOCAC Beijing Summit of September 13-14.

"We are all committed to lay foundation for China-Africa peace and security cooperation," he added.

China has been contributing for peace building and security in Africa, and engaging on win-win cooperation and partnership based on necessity and mutual benefit, according to Cisse.

AU Peace and Security Commissioner, Smail Chergui appreciated Chinese government support for the African Union.

He observed that people-to-people relationship; cultural exchanges, investment, peace and security exchanges increase mutual understanding between China and Africa.

Identified priority areas of cooperation in the dialogue will be jointly implemented by Africa and China, Chergui stated.