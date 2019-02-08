Ethiopia: Commission Supporting Technological Advancements, Youth Initiatives

Addis Ababa — African Union Human Resources, Science and Technology Commission has been supporting technological strategies and youth initiatives for integrated, prosperous and peaceful Africa, the commissioner said.

Briefing journalists today, AU Human Resources, Science and Technology Commissioner Sarah Anyang Agbor said the commission "is working for integrated, prosperous and peaceful Africa driven by its own competent and skilled citizens who are able to play a role in the world arena."

According to her, the top continental strategy driven by education and adopted by AU member states is the Science, Technology and Innovation Strategy for Africa (STISA-2024).

The strategy accelerates the transition of African countries to innovation-led and knowledge-based economies and will be achieved by improving science, technology and innovation readiness in Africa and implementing specific policies and programs in areas which address societal needs in a holistic and sustainable way.

Moreover, the commission will launch one-million-USD initiative for meaningful engagement of youth for sustainable impact on Africa's development trajectory by 2021 as a demonstration of concrete commitment to the youth agenda, Agbor revealed.

Agbor stated that the commission has four opportunities in four key areas: employment, entrepreneurship, education and engagement for this particular engagement. The aim is to directly reach 1 million youth by 2021.

The initiative will unite the young people of Africa on that umbrella of gainful socio-economic change to be launched in April 2019.