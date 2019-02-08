Ethiopia: Premier Abiy Meets Guinean President Alpha Condé

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed received President Alpha Condé of Guinea at his office today.

Appreciating the long standing bilateral ties, Premier Abiy noted that the existing friendship between Ethiopia and Guinea is an underpinning for further cooperation between the countries.

Early this morning, Ethiopia and Guinea have signed strategic partnership agreement, that include cooperation on the establishment of a joint ministerial commission, agriculture, air services, health, science and higher education, as well as culture and tourism, it was indicated.

The signing of the strategic partnership agreement was witnessed by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and President Alpha Condé of the Republic of Guinea.

Guinea's President Condé on his part commended Prime Minister Abiy for the democratization processes that he is currently spearheading to a right direction.

He also acknowledged PM Abiy for untying the knot that had kept Ethio-Eritrea relations stalled.

President Alpha Conde is in Addis Ababa for a three-day state visit to Ethiopia ahead of the 32nd Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union (AU).