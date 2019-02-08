Ethiopia, Guinea Sign Strategic Partnership Deal

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia and the Republic of Guinea have signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to elevate their relations into strategic partnership.

The strategic partnership agreement includes cooperation on the establishment of a joint ministerial commission, agriculture, air services, health, science and higher education, as well as culture and tourism.

Addressing the inaugural of the joint ministerial session today, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Workneh Gebeyehu said despite the long-term diplomatic relations and ample opportunities, the economic engagement between the two countries is far less than expectation.

Workneh urged both countries to redouble their efforts to further enhance trade, investment and people to people relations so as deepening and solidifying bilateral cooperation.

He further pointed out that the two countries have always been discharging their best effort for peace and stability in Africa by deploying peace keepers on the top of shielding African refugees.

"Today, we have decided to elevate our relation into strategic partnership. These agreements will help us to further expand the collaboration between the two countries", Workneh noted.

Foreign Minister of Guinea, Mamadi Toure, said the joint ministerial meeting paves an opportunity to further explore potentials and enhance partnership between the two countries.

The President of the Republic of Guinea, Alpha Conde, is also in Addis Ababa for a three-day official visit to Ethiopia.