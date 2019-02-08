Cameroon: Tour De L'espoir - Debesay At the Helm

Cyclist from Eritrea is leading the general classification table in 4h15'20".

Eritrea's Yakob Debesay emerged winner of the third lap of the ongoing second edition of the U-23 African Cycling Race also known as "Tour de l'espoir" in Cameroon. The cyclist from Eritrea finished the 68.8km race from Nkongsamba in the Littoral Region to Dschang in the West Region in 1h41'37". He was followed by Equador's Quinteros Alexis 1h41'42" and his team mate Montenegro Santiago (1h42'13"). The first Cameroonian in the race was Kosssoko Sadikou on the 29th position and finished the race in 1h45'33".

Another Cameroonian, Voukeng Kemtsop Ismael, finished on the 41st position in 1h48'21". Yesterday's lap was lap was particularly difficult because the cyclists had to ride up the cliff of Santchou altitude of 1.460m. From the victory Yakob Debesay has not only won two laps he has also taken control of the yellow jersey held by his compatriot, 19-year-old Natnael Mebrahtom.

In the overall classification, Yakob Debesay is leading the general classification in 4h15'20". Mebrahtom Natnael is second with 4h16'09 thus 49" behind the first athlete and Hatemmichael Daniel (Eritre) is third in 4h16'17"; 57" away from the first cyclist. Cameroon's Kossoko Sadikou occupies the 30th position in 4h22'16" and Voukeng Kemtsop Ismael is on the 37th position in 4h25'04".

Cameroonian cyclists have not been able to make it to the top but they have held on to race and are determined to improve on their performance in the remaining stages of the competition. Today is rest day for the teams and the next stage will take place between Ngoulemakong and Yoaunde; a distance of 111.1km.