7 February 2019

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Koina Stabilising After Violent Caste Confrontation

Tagged:

Related Topics

The differences in social groups in traditional societies are becoming manifest in today's Gambia. This requires special intervention by people with influence so that the antagonistic relation that it is yielding could be contained and reversed.

Society has changed. People are travelling all over the world and many social systems have outlived their use but they do not disappear without people talking about them and helping each other to change our perception of each other; otherwise conflict leads to arrests, detentions, trials and continuous agitation that could yield instability in a country.

Hence maximum effort should be made to reverse the trend towards confrontation. Government should take a proactive stand in addressing the dilemma of the caste system.

Gambia

Review Deportation of Gambians From Abroad - APRC Interim Leader

Fabakary Tombong Jatta, the interim party leader of the Alliance for Patriotic Re-orientation and Construction (APRC)… Read more »

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.