Gambia: Sarr Extolls Milan Performance, Jane Adamant

Coach Alagie Sarr of BK Milan has thumbs- up his players for having squeezed a point from the game, although the result fell short of his prior expectations

His opponent in the dug-out Coach Jane Joof of Fortune FC, expressed disappointment over the narrow lost, that has affected his team for two consecutive times and blamed his players for the lack of concentration and said they will learn from their mistakes and improve on it at their training grounds.

Jane however, clarified that he is not concerned with whether or not his fans are happy, but his work and that of the team.

He said: "They are football fans if they want to support the team, let them support the team. We know how the team is surviving, football is win or lose. There is no other game they would see that Fortune FC is not playing.

"We are playing good football and we are performing as expected, so if they are not happy that is their problem not my problem, but what I am after with is how to help my boys to perform match in match out and bring positive results.

"So, fans have to make themselves fans and then we concentrate on our work as technicians," he said.