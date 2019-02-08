6 February 2019

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Sarr Extolls Milan Performance, Jane Adamant

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Kebba AF Touray

Coach Alagie Sarr of BK Milan has thumbs- up his players for having squeezed a point from the game, although the result fell short of his prior expectations

His opponent in the dug-out Coach Jane Joof of Fortune FC, expressed disappointment over the narrow lost, that has affected his team for two consecutive times and blamed his players for the lack of concentration and said they will learn from their mistakes and improve on it at their training grounds.

Jane however, clarified that he is not concerned with whether or not his fans are happy, but his work and that of the team.

He said: "They are football fans if they want to support the team, let them support the team. We know how the team is surviving, football is win or lose. There is no other game they would see that Fortune FC is not playing.

"We are playing good football and we are performing as expected, so if they are not happy that is their problem not my problem, but what I am after with is how to help my boys to perform match in match out and bring positive results.

"So, fans have to make themselves fans and then we concentrate on our work as technicians," he said.

Gambia

Review Deportation of Gambians From Abroad - APRC Interim Leader

Fabakary Tombong Jatta, the interim party leader of the Alliance for Patriotic Re-orientation and Construction (APRC)… Read more »

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.