Sudan: People's Congress - Withdrawal From Government Decision of Leadership Body

Khartoum — The People's Congress Party has asserted that its withdrawal from the government of national accord is a decision to be taken by the party's leadership bureau, pointing out to their adherence to the implementation of outcome of the National Dialogue by stressing on the following of recommendations on the release of freedoms.

The political official of the party, Iddris Sulieman reiterated in a press conference he held Thursday at the party's headquarter in Burri area, that the expression of opinion is a right guaranteed by the constitution, calling for an investigation committee to inquire the killing of teacher Ahmed Al-Khair in Khashum al-Gurba, not a fact-finding committee and, to bring the perpetrators for a fair trial.

He demanded the necessity for amendment to some articles of the National Security and Intelligence Act for 2010 concerning the arrest and detention due to its contradiction with the 2005 Constitution.

He called for the release of all the detained journalists, the journalists suspended from writing and the abolition of pre-censorship and confiscation of newspapers.

Idris has pointed to the party's formation for a judicial committee to follow the case on death of the party's member the teacher Ahmed Al-Khair of Khashm Al-Girba in Kassala state.