7 February 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Investigation Committee in Death of Teacher Ahmed Al-Khair Starts Work in Kassala State

Kassala — The investigation committee assigned for the inquire in the death of teacher Ahmed al- Khair, chaired by Maj. Gen. abdul-Aziz Abdulla, has started its works and meetings in Kassala state.

The committee's chairman said in a press statements that the committee is formed by a decision from the Director of the National Security and Intelligence Service, Maj Gen. Salah Abdalla Gosh, stressing that the leadership of the Security and Intelligence Service will not hestitate to hold accountable anyone who is involved in this incident.

He explained that the investigation committee, during the visit to Gedaref State, has heard testimonies of the medical team who performed the autopsy, besides a number of witnesses.

In the area of Khashm Al-Girba, the committee has heard a number of testimonies outside the walls of the security offices, indiating that all the statements were taken under oath.

He said that the committee will continue its work and submit its final report to the leadership of the National Security and Intelligence Service.

