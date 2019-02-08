Eritrea: Various Activities By Eritreans in Diaspora

Asmara — The Eritrean Ambassador to the Republic of Italy, Mr. Fessehazion Pietros conducted seminar to Eritrean nationals residing in Bologna on the objective situation in the homeland and developments in the region following the peace and cooperation unfolding in the Horn of Africa and the opportunities created.

According to report, Ambassador Fessehazion has conducted similar seminars to nationals residing in Rome and Milano.

In the same vein, a photo exhibition "Massawa: Undiscovered Eritrean Heritage" was officially opened in Berlin, Germany, on 28 January.

At the event in which archeologists, other interested people and members of the Eritrean Embassy in Berlin took part, the dean of the University of Technical and Economics of Berlin gave briefing on the effort exerted to organize the exhibition.

The exhibition includes photographs captured from 1995 to 1997 as well as other photos documented from 1995 to 2007.

Likewise, at an event organized in connection with the International Day of the Disabled, the National Union of Eritrean Women, other national organizations and interested individuals contributed over 17,400 Euro in support of the National Association of Eritrean War Disabled Veterans.

Similarly, the Eritrean community members in Kaiserslautern contributed 9,200 Euros in support of families of martyrs. According to report the nationals residing in Kaiserslautern have assumed responsibility of supporting 23 families of martyrs.