Sudan: Kibir Heads to Rwanda Carrying Message to President Kagame

Khartoum — Vice-President of the Republic, Dr Osman Mohamed Yousif Kibir left on Thursday for Rwanda carrying a written message from President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir to Rwandan President, Paul Kagame dealing with bilateral relations and common issues of mutual interest.

He was seen off at Khartoum airport by Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Ahmed Saad Omer, Minister of State for Information, Mamoun Hassan Ibrahim and a number of government officials.

The Vice- President is accompanied by Minister of Information, Communications and Information Technology, Bushara Guma Aror and Deputy Secretary-General of Presidency of the Republic, Ambassador Jamal El-Sheikh.