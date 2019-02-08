Sudan: Al-Bashir Pledges Release of All Detained Journalists

Khartoum — The President of the Republic, Field Marshal OmEr Al-Bashir ,has pledged to release all journalists detained by security forces and solve all problems of press and media.

The President of the Republic reveals, during a meeting Wednesday evening at the Guest House with leaders of the mass media, that there is a trend to form a committee to be chaired by a national figure acceptable to all people to prepare a draft of permanent constitution for the country.

He reiterated that the door of dialogue is open for all to achieve peace and get the country out of political and economic crises.

Al-Bashir affirmed readiness of the State to abolish taxes and customs on press industry inputs, pointing to necessity of finding strong press institutions serving the country's issues.

He said that the government has adopted dialogue as way for achieving peace and national accord.

The President of the Republic reviewed history of political work in Sudan , indicating that the Sudanese political parties has pleagued with splintering even the National Congress.

The President of the Republic stressed the need to review the Public Order Law and address the disadvantages of its application.

He affirmed the necessity to solve youth issues, indicating to right of young people to achieve their aspirations.

He said that the country has worked with start of oil export , for expansion of services in the fields of education, health and roads. sn/ab