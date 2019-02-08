8 February 2019

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: Ghanaian Dancehall Diva Shegah Debuts in Nigeria With New Single

Tagged:

Related Topics

Multi award-winning Ghanaian dancehal artist, Shegah, is steadily penetrating into the Nigeria music scene. She recently released a new track 'Murder' which featured Samini and Jupitar under her new record deal with Magic Records.

Formerly known as Shegee Styla, the dancehall diva is the daughter of the late Ghanaian highlife legend Jerry Hansen. She once ruled the music scene in Ghana as a founding member of the defunct group Triple M. Their popular track 'Koti' shot them to the spotlight but their fame quickly fizzled as their individual differences led to the group's breakup.

Undithered by the split, Shegah pursued a solo career that saw collaborative efforts with hitmaking artistes like Praye, Tony Harmony, Castro, Mzbel and Reggie Zippy.

However, Shegah was forced to rebrand following the change of music trends in Ghana. She dumped the hip-hop genre for the highly booming dancehall.

Like a phoenix, she rose to fame with her image, releasing banging hits such as 'Dem Marking Time' which ranked No.6 at UK Reggae Charts last year. That same song also fetch her numerous awards in the UK where she is based, including an honour for Outstanding Achievement In Music at the 2018 Panache in UK.

Now that she got her groove back, the dancehall diva can't wait to wow the world with her music.

Nigeria

A Grammy Win for Seun Kuti?

Vanessa Obioha writes that the Fela-Kuti sons, Femi and Seun have set a record as the first Nigerian blood brothers to… Read more »

Read the original article on This Day.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.