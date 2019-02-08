Ghana: Consider the Business Side of Sports - NSA Boss Tells Students At Ghatusa Games

The Director General of the National Sports Authority (NSA), Prof. Patrick Twumasi has urged students to consider investing in the business side of sports to generate income for themselves.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the Ghana Technical Universities Sports Association (GHATUSA) Games on Tuesday, the NSA boss who represented the Minister of Youth and Sports, Isaac Asiamah, said sports has become very dynamic and students and officials need to take advantage of the opportunities available.

He said student athletes could enjoy sports but it would be important to also invest in sports business.

"Sports have become a dynamic force for generating income. The business of sports has moved from mere running, jumping, kicking and shooting to a more versatile income generating and investment ventures", he stated.

He added, sportsmen and women who have become famous and well resourced started in the same manner but improved their strategies to become famous with good financial backing.

"It is for this reason that we urge participants and officials to look beyond the winning of medals to undertake related courses that will see them be more business-like.

He urged the academic boards in the various institutions to introduce common courses in sports to change the mindset of the public about sports.

According to the NSA boss, government was excited to see the youth of Ghana play together since it serves as an assurance of the future of sports in the country.

Prof.Twumasi asked participants to have fun in the spirit of friendship and fair play and abide by the rules of the game and shun the use of drugs and doping.

Chairman of the Local Organising Committee of the Games, Mr Martin Amoamah commended athletes for the high standards of discipline shown so far.

The opening ceremony was climaxed with a football match between host Accra Technical University (ATU) and Kumasi Technical University (KSTU) which saw the visitors beat the host 3-0 on penalties after playing 1-1 in regulation time.

In all, 10 institutions are competing in nine disciplines in the Games under the theme, "Harnessing a Meaningful Role to Promote Sports through Education."