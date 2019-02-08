Africa: LEAP Africa Facilitates Transformative Leadership Training Programme Under the Mastercard Foundation Scholars Program

press release

A three-day residential training programme for Teacher Mentors has from February 5-7 been organized by LEAP Africa in collaboration with CAMFED Ghana in Tamale.

A total of 58 selected Teacher Mentors from all 29 Mastercard Foundation partner schools in the Northern, Upper East, Upper West and Central regions participated in the training programme.

Organized by LEAP Africa in collaboration with CAMFED Ghana with support from the Mastercard Foundation, the main objective is to equip Teacher Mentors in the Scholars Program with the knowledge, confidence and skills required to model leadership and effectively facilitate the leadership development of Mastercard Scholars.

Among others, the Teacher Mentors were introduced to the concept of transformative leadership and made to understand how their leadership qualities impact the leadership development of their students. Facilitators focused on inspiring and empowering the Teacher Mentors to believe in themselves and their abilities to transform themselves and their communities through the development of requisite leadership skills.

Teacher Mentors were also encouraged to push themselves to model the elements of transformative leadership to their Scholars and even other teachers in their schools. Beyond learning how to be model transformative leaders, Teacher Mentors were also trained on the use of tools and skills acquired to develop the leadership potentials of their students and inspire them for success.

The training programme was organized under the aegis of the Scholars Program that CAMFED Ghana is implementing in partnership with the Mastercard Foundation. The ongoing partnership between the two organizations is underpinned by shared values and commitment to the provision of quality education and comprehensive support to academically-gifted young women in the rural communities within CAMFED's operational regions.

The Scholars Program aims, amongst others, at contributing towards raising transformative social, political and business leaders for the African continent.