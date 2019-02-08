Ghana: Lower Manya MCE Cuts SOD for Office GES Complex

press release

The Municipal Chief Executive for Lower Manya Krobo, Mr. Simon Kweku Tetteh has cut the sod for the construction of a Municipal Education Office Building at Kpong in the Greater Accra Region.

The MCE thanked the Assembly-man and the people in the community for releasing the land for the construction of the project.

He also mentioned the need for the Municipality to have a permanent office complex for the government to avoid the payment of huge sums of money on rented apartment at Atua.

Mr. Tetteh urged Messrs Win-Meg Ventures Limited, the contractor to ensure that the project is completed within the scheduled 12 months.

The Deputy Director for Administration and Finance at the Ghana Education Service in the Municipality, Mrs. Agnes Akweley Attipoe encouraged the contractor to work within the stipulated time scheduled since the rented apartment has been a challenge to them for several years, saying that "there is no joy than to live in your own house".

A representative of Win-Meg Ventures Limited, the contractor for the project assured that everything will be done to complete the project on time.

The Assemblyman for Kpong Quarters Electoral Area, Mr. George Okyere promised to provide the necessary support within for the contractor to complete the project successfully.